Lincoln Lutheran junior Marriah Buss has been named the 2018 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of The Year.

Buss, a Wichita State recruit, is a 6-0 outside hitter, who accumulated more than 600 kills, 300 digs, plus had 60 blocks and just over 50 ace serves in helping the Warriors to the Class C1 runner-up spot of the State Volleyball Tournament in November.

She now is a finalist for the national Gatorade award.