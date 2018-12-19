Burke’s Best Bets: NFL Week 16

Record: 4-3-1 Parlays: 1-1

*ATS = Against the spread & SU = Straight up*

Before we get started, I think it’s only right to address the situation that is the Rams. I’ll do it this one time and never speak of that horrific performance again. With only the Rams left to win, not only did they destroy our parlay, but they did it in the most disastrous way possible. A 13.5-point favorite, at home against the struggling, Super Bowl hangover Eagles. Not only did the defense play horrendously, and not only did Jared Goff have arguably a worse turnover than the butt fumble, but the returner also muffed a punt without being touched and then “Mr. Smart Football Player” a.k.a Todd Gurley, decided he wanted to be a hero and attempted to stay in bounds instead of stopping the clock when the Rams were looking to tie the game after a 17-point deficit.

Needless to say, for the time being, the Rams have placed themselves on the Do Not Bet List.

Alright, now that I got that all aired out, let’s get started on week 16:

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Redskins (Titans -9.5 – O/U 37)

The Titans are coming off an impressive defensive outing this past Sunday as they shutout the Giants, on the road, 17-0. Tennessee has now won three in a row and is looking to make it four as the Redskins come into town after an impressive win of their own.

32-year-old Quarterback Josh Johnson, who had himself a solid performance by going 16/25 for 151 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, led Washington to its first victory in five weeks. He posted a 67.9 QBR against a (sometimes, but pretty rarely this season) solid Jags defense.

I believe the bigger story, however, is how the Titans defense played on Sunday. With rookie of the year candidate Saquon Barkley, in the backfield, Tennessee held him to just 31 yards on 14 carries. Barkley had been averaging 134.5 yards per game before that.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at the numbers for both these squads:

Washington:

-The Redskins are 1-4 SU in its last five games

-The Redskins are 2-7 ATS in its last nine games when playing Tennessee

Tennessee:

-The Titans are 5-2 SU in its last seven games

-The Titans are 6-1 SU it its last seven games at home

-The Titans are 7-2 ATS in its last nine games at home

Consensus:

Look, despite Johnson’s impressive debut with the Redskins, I can’t imagine he’ll have another solid game, on the road, against a great defense and a team with playoff implications on the line. Titans Running Back, Derrick Henry, has been on fire as of lately and is looking more and more like the player he was at Alabama. Last week, against the Giants, Henry ran for 170 yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns.

The numbers and the matchups are pretty convincing in this duel, to me, and I think the smart play here is to march with the Titans.

Pick: Titans -9.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Saints -5.5 – O/U 53.5)

The Steelers finally snapped its three game losing streak on Sunday by overcoming Tom Brady and the Patriots, 17-10. While Brady was hindered by Pittsburgh’s defense, going 25/36 for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception, Big Ben didn’t look any better. Roethlisberger finished 22/34 for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On the other side, the Saints are coming off more of a disappointing, sloppy win as they bested the Panthers on Monday night, in Carolina, 12-9. Drew Brees and the Saints have looked a little sluggish since their loss to the Cowboys in week 14, but I don’t expect the pattern to continue.

Numbers:

New Orleans:

-The Saints are 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games

-The Saints are 4-1 ATS in its last five games at home

-The Saints are 12-1 SU in its last 13 games

-The Saints are 5-0 SU in its last five at home

Pittsburgh:

-The Steelers are 1-3-1 ATS in its last five games

-The Steelers are 3-2-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing the Saints

-The Steelers are 7-3 SU in its last 10 games

-The Steelers are 10-2-1 SU in its last 13 games on the road

Recent Road Regressions:

Pittsburgh has been suspect lately when traveling. Last week, in Oakland, the Steelers lost a heartbreaker 24-21 against Jon Gruden and the Raiders. Similar woes occurred two weeks prior in Denver against the Broncos, as the Steelers fell 24-17. Both of those losses came down to the wire and in both games Pittsburgh had a chance to tie the game at the end, but choked. One was a missed kicked where Chris Boswell slipped, and the other was a pick in the end zone from Big Ben.

Those have been the only losses for the Steelers on the road this year, but they have come in the worst time and in the worst ways.

Dome Field Advantage:

The Saints are without a doubt one of the toughest teams to play at home. As I noted earlier, New Orleans is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games at home. I have no doubt they will get the win here, but whether they cover or not is the main concern.

The Saints are 4-1 ATS in its last five at home, so lets take a look at those matchups:

-Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons: 31-17 Saints

-Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 48-7 Saints

-Week 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams: 45-35 Saints

-Week 5 vs. Washington Redskins: 43-19 Saints

-Week 2 vs. Cleveland Browns: 21-18 Saints

The only game they didn’t cover in that span was the week two matchup against the Browns, who were a 9.5-point underdog.

Despite that loss ATS, the Saints have looked dominant at home and I believe will continue to do so.

The Steelers are still banged up in the backfield, although backup running back Jaylen Samuels has provided some valuable play. Samuels posted 142 yards on 19 carries last week against the Patriots.

However, I still think there is a big gap to fill without James Conner, who is questionable for this upcoming game.

And let’s not forget who the league leader in rushing yards allowed per game is: The New Orleans Saints. They lead the league by allowing only 79.1 rushing yards per game.

Consensus:

I understand that the Steelers have a lot more on the line with this matchup as they are still fighting for their AFC North Division lives with the Ravens breathing down their necks. And I get that the Saints have virtually locked up home field advantage throughout the playoffs with help from the disastrous Rams, but I think the Saints will play this game with a lot of home field pride, and look to spoil the Steelers chances of making the playoffs in any way possible.

Pick: Saints -5.5

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Dolphins -4 – O/U 39)

Let’s head to Miami where we will witness a game that nobody outside of both fan bases will go out of their way to set their DVR’s for.

The Vikings pounded the Dolphins in Minnesota, on Sunday, winning 41-17. This result came to no one’s surprise as Miami plays historically bad the week after beating the Patriots. Plus, it’s a mandatory rule to bet against the team that had a “miracle” game the week prior (please refer to the Minneapolis Miracle circa January 2018).

The Jags aren’t coming off of anything impressive themselves, so there’s no momentum riding for either team.

Before I bore you to sleep with this matchup, let’s just get straight to the trends:

Jacksonville:

-The Jags are 1-7-2 ATS in its last 10 games

-The Jags are 0-4-1 ATS in its last five game on the road

-The Jags are 2-4 ATS in its like six game when playing Miami

-The Jags are 1-9 SU in its last 10 games

-The Jags are 0-5 SU in its last five games on the road

Sheesh, not a good look for Coach Dough Marrone and company.

Miami:

-The Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in its last seven games at home

-The Dolphins are 4-2 ATS in its last six games

-The Dolphins are 6-1 SU in its last seven games at home

-The Dolphins are 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing the Jags

Seems like a pretty obvious choice after reading those numbers, but lets take a look at who is banged up just to be sure.

Injuries:

-Frank Gore is not expected to play the rest of the season after suffering a foot/ankle injury last week against the Vikings.

-Leonard Fournette is questionable for this game as he is dealing with a foot injury.

Both backups for these running backs are still solid options. The miracle man himself, Kenyan Drake, has done a solid job fulfilling the role whenever asked. And on the other end, T.J. Yeldon has had a great year taking over the role for Fournette.

It is a necessity for the Jags to get their running game going, though, as QB Cody Kessler threw for less than 60 yards last week with one interception. Kessler has yet to find a groove since replacing Blake Bortles, but will continue to be the starter despite the struggles.

Consensus:

The Jags are having an absolutely terrible season that just continues to get worse. And the Dolphins are a tough team to beat at home no matter who the quarterback is. So based on Jacksonville’s disappointing consistency and Miami’s will to cover/ win at home, I’m taking the Dolphins to do exactly that this Sunday.

Pick: Dolphins -4

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Browns -6.5 – O/U 45)

Ah, yes, the beloved Baker Mayfield vs. Hue Jackson matchup returns to the field this Sunday as the Bengals head to Cleveland to face the still-somehow-playoff-eligible Browns.

Earlier this Season:

We all know what happened in the first meeting between these two teams this year. The Browns rolled, former Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson was handed the ball from a former player after an interception, Mayfield didn’t go in for the post-game hug and was vocal about why afterwards.

Cleveland won that game 35-20 in Cincinnati, and look to do more of the same this weekend with surprising playoff implications on the line.

Numbers:

Cincinnati:

-The Bengals are 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

-The Bengals are 5-2 ATS in its last seven games on the road

-The Bengals are 7-1 ATS and SU in its last eight games when playing the Browns

-The Bengals are 4-1 SU in its last five games when playing on the road against the Browns

Cleveland:

-The Browns are 4-1 ATS in its last five games

-The Browns are 5-2 ATS in its last seven games at home

-The Browns are 1-4 ATS in its last five games at home against the Bengals

-The Browns are 4-1 SU in its last five games

After looking at the trends, all signs point to picking the Bengals to cover, however, I’m choosing to ignore those numbers at look at how both teams are playing as of recent, and of course the matchups.

Injuries:

Let’s not forget that the Bengals are still beat up, as they are without Andy Dalton and A.J. Green.

Rookies Ruling:

Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield, has continued to live up to the number one pick hype as he is completing 71.1 percent of his passes for 1,297 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Let’s also not forget about Nick Chubb, who has aided the Browns tremendously over the past eight games by averaging 86 yards per game including six touchdowns.

On the other side, Cleveland’s defense has been quite impressive since Gregg Williams took over has head coach. The Brown’s defense has given up more than 20 points just twice in six games (37 to Kansas City and 29 on the road to Houston). Along with that, Cleveland ranks fifth in the league in turnover margin at +0.6, which increases to +1.1 at home.

Consensus:

The Browns season, and franchise, has taken a 180 spin and flipped things around lately. With the way the first matchup went, the pettiness between members of each team, the injuries, the playoff implications and the matchups, the move here it to take the Browns to win and cover.

Pick: Browns -6.5

**Bonus Parlay**

My bonus parlay for this week:

Titans, Colts, Patriots, Browns, Dolphins

Payout Odds: +200

Good luck and let’s make some money, folks.

Twitter: @dannyburke5