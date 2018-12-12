Burke’s Best Bets: NFL Week 15

Record: 2-2-1 Parlays: 1-0

Welcome back to the second edition of Burke’s Best Bets. Last weekend was a tough and wild one, but we still managed to hit the positive mark with the parlay coming in handy. This week is shaping out to be a tricky one with a lot of funky and large lines. Nonetheless, we have to bet ‘em, so let’s get to it.

*ATS = Against the spread & SU = Straight up*

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Chiefs -3.5 – O/U 53)

A big battle is looming within the AFC West on Thursday night as the Chargers head to Arrowhead Stadium to try to take down potential MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Both of these teams are coming off of late-game heroics, at home, to seal a win. The Chiefs were tested, though, as they faced one of the top defenses in the league in the Ravens. Whereas it seemed like Phillip Rivers and the Chargers were looking past the Bengals and ahead to Kansas City a week early.

Last 10 games between each other:

-KC is 9-1 against the Chargers

-KC is 8-2 ATS vs. the Chargers

-Their last matchup was week one of this year, which resulted in a 38-28 Chief’s victory

What’s Different This Time?

-The Chargers are 5-1 SU and ATS on the road this year

Despite the Chargers being road warriors this year, which includes an impressive win over the Steelers at Heinz Field after trailing by 16 at the half, I just don’t know if I can trust these guys to win, and here’s why:

Road teams this season on Thursday nights have a SU record of 2-11 (Discarding Thanksgiving Day). And with the way Patrick Mahomes is playing and the history of this matchup, more of the same may continue.

Kansas City:

-The Chiefs have won nine straight in this matchup by an average margin of 12.1 points and haven’t lost to the Chargers in almost five years (December 23, 2013)

-The Chiefs are 6-0 SU at home with an average win margin of 14 points this year

Los Angeles:

-Phillip Rivers is 13-13 SU against the Chiefs, and in those 26 meetings these are some of his standout numbers:

-36 TD’s

-31 Interceptions

-11 Fumbles

Rivers and the Chargers historically play poorly against their big brother, the Chiefs.

However, Kansas City’s defense has been quite disastrous this year, which has allowed opponents, such as the Ravens last week, to stay in games with them despite its dominant offense.

KC defense:

-27 points allowed per game – ranked 27th

-127.8 rushing yards allowed per game – ranked 25th

-281.8 passing yards allowed per game – ranked 32nd

Yikes. If there was any Chiefs defense for Rivers to go off against in his career, it’s probably this one.

But, another looming issue for this Chargers team is the injuries. It seems as if running backs Melvin Gordon and now Austin Ekeler may be sidelined on Thursday. This leaves third string running back Justin Jackson, to fulfill the role as starter.

Over/ Under #’s:

-Chiefs average 36 points per game

-Chargers average 28 points per game

-The over has hit in four of the last five games for the Chiefs, with an average combined score of 65.4 points per game

-The over has hit in four of the Chargers last six games on the road

The bottom line here is that there are too many contrasting variables for me to confidently pick a winner for this game. With the way the Chiefs defense is playing, the injuries for the Chargers and the history of Phillip Rivers’ performance against Kansas City, I’m choosing to stay away from the spread and taking the OVER in this game.

Pick: Over 53

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions (Bills -2.5 – O/U 38)

Not the prettiest matchup of Sunday will be occurring in Buffalo, but an interesting one nonetheless.

Detroit:

The Lions are coming off of a 17-3 win on the road against arguably the worst team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals. This win is nothing to take a second glance at as the Cardinals are brutal at everything this year, and they also play in a dome, like the Lions, so the 14 point road win is nothing too impressive.

However, despite the 5-8 overall record, Detroit hasn’t been terrible against the spread:

-Lions are 7-6 ATS overall

-Lions are 4-2 ATS on the road

But, Detroit’s straight up numbers don’t bode any confidence:

-Lions are 2-5 SU in its last seven games

-Lions are 2-5 SU in its last seven games on the road

Now, let’s take a look at the home team’s numbers:

-Buffalo is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

-Buffalo is 2-6 SU in its last eight games

-Buffalo is 2-4 ATS in its last six games at home

Based off of those numbers, it may seem like the Lions are the pick to make, right? Well, not exactly.

-Detroit is 1-4 SU in its last five against Buffalo

-Detroit is 1-4 ATS in its last five games as an underdog

-Buffalo is 4-1 SU in its last five games against Detroit

-Buffalo is 15-4 SU in its last 19 games after consecutive losses

Why Buffalo has the Edge:

Despite the recent losses, I love the outdoor, home field advantage for the Bills on Sunday. The Lions could barely get the job done against one of the worst teams in the league in a dome, so I have no confidence in them playing outdoors in frigid weather with all of Bills Mafia screaming in their face for four quarters.

Plus, Josh Allen has been playing well.

Since Allen has returned to the squad in week 12, the Bills have averaged 21.3 points per game and have topped 300 yards each game. Buffalo had only done this just three times in its first 10 games. Also, they’ve topped 167 yards in all three of Allen’s recent games, which is something the Bills have only done once all season before.

Still not convinced? Let’s not forget about the injuries Detroit has suffered.

Both Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones are out for the year. Without these guys the offense has been weak.

Last week against the Cardinals, the Lions threw for just 98 yards, which is their sixth straight game going under 250 passing yards.

I think Josh Allen will continue to use those legs of his (which have averaged 112 yards of rushing in the last three games) and run this Bills team to a victory.

Pick: Bills -2.5

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (Bears -5.5 – O/U 45)

The best rivalry in the NFL is back. My beloved Bears get a chance to avenge their week one blown loss against Aaron Rodgers this Sunday as they host the Packers at Soldier Field.

Revenge Game:

That week one loss is a game that is and will continue to be etched into the Bears and its fans’ minds until Chicago can embarrass the Packers, such they did so unto them at Lambeau Field.

Bears stud defensive end Akiem Hicks, clearly has had this game circled on his calendar for a while as he expressed his enthusiasm for this matchup:

“I’m real excited for Aaron to come here and play this game.”

That remark was made after Hicks noted that he and his teammates have not forgotten about Rodgers’ comment saying that the Packers have confidence to win out in part because of their past success at Soldier Field.

Rodgers does have history to back his up his statement:

-Green Bay is 5-0 SU in its last five games when playing on the road against Chicago

-Green Bay is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games when playing on the road against Chicago

Plus, I also consider every game post Mike McCarthy’s firing to be a revenge game for Rodgers, since he wants this roller coaster of a season to be blamed on McCarthy rather than himself.

A lot at Stake:

There is a lot on the line for this game, and not just the rivalry and revenge factor. There are serious playoff implications that coincide with this matchup:

-A Bears win over the Packers would secure the NFC North for Chicago

-A Bears win over the Packers would eliminate Green Bay from all playoff contention

The last time the Bears were in the playoffs was 2010. It was in the NFC Championship game where they were eliminated by, you guessed it, the Green Bay Packers, who naturally went on to win the Super Bowl.

Alright, time to get into the numbers for both teams:

Green Bay:

-The Packers are 5-7-1 ATS overall this year

-The Packers are 1-4-1 ATS on the road this year

-The Packers are 2-5 SU in its last seven games

-The Packers are 0-6 SU on the road this season

Yep, you read that correctly. The Packers have yet to win on the road this year.

Now, let’s take a look at the NFC North division leaders numbers:

Chicago:

-The Bears are 9-4 ATS overall this year

-The Bears are 6-1 ATS at home and in its last seven games

-The Bears are 6-1 SU in its last seven games

-The Bears are 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home

Offense Sells Tickets, Defense Wins Games:

There is no doubt in anyone’s mind, after Sunday Night’s performance, that the Bears have one of, if not, the best defenses in the league. Chicago held Los Angeles to six points, which marked the first time the Rams have been held without a touchdown since Sean McVay took over.

So where can the Bears hurt this Packers offense?

On the ground.

The Packers rank 19th in the league with 108.2 rushing yards per game, whereas the Bears rank second in the league in rushing yards allowed with 83.2.

Don’t expect to see Aaron Jones break out for any explosive runs as Todd Gurley was limited to just 28 yards on 11 carries.

Even Keel in the Air.

If there is a place for the Packers to hurt a defense, it’s with the passing game.

Regardless of how bad a year the team is having, when the Packers have arguably the best quarterback in the game in Aaron Rodgers under center, Green Bay will continuously be a dangerous threat.

-The Packers rank 10th in the league in passing yards per game with 266.2

-The Bears rank 10th in the league in pass defense only allowing 226.7

-The Bears defense leads the league in interceptions with 25

The Bears are a tough out at home, and I don’t imagine a team who has yet to win on the road will come into its rival’s stadium and bully them around. Chicago has also been very successful against the spread this year and even more so on their home turf. Factor all of that in with the pent-up frustrations and vengeance toward the Packers, and I believe the Bears will come away victorious and seal its first playoff birth since 2010.

Pick: Bears -5.5

**Bonus Parlay**

My bonus parlay for this week:

Ravens, Bears, Falcons and Rams.

Payout odds: +150.

Why? All teams besides the Falcons have playoff implications, are at home and have advantages everywhere over their opponents.

Good luck and let’s make some money, folks.