BREAKING: Nebraska Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced today that the University of Nebraska will search for a new head coach for its men’s basketball program. The decision to end Head Coach Tim Miles’ employment came after consulting with University leaders, and Moos has begun the process to find the next head coach of the men’s basketball program.

“Tim Miles is a good basketball coach who has put his heart, soul and energy into the Nebraska men’s basketball program over the past seven years,” Moos said. “Ultimately, we have not maintained a level of consistent success and stability on the court, and after a full review I have made the decision to move in another direction for the leadership of our program.”

Miles guided the Huskers to a 19-17 record in 2018-19, capped by a loss at TCU on Sunday in the National Invitation Tournament. Miles finished his Nebraska career with a 116-114 record in his seven seasons at the helm. He coached the Huskers to one NCAA Tournament appearance (2014) and two trips to the NIT (2018, 2019). Miles helped Nebraska to a pair of fourth-place finishes in the Big Ten Conference, but the Huskers finished 10th or lower in the league standings five times.

Moos said he will focus his search on finding a head coach who will put the Huskers in the best position to be competitive in the Big Ten Conference and nationally. Moos hopes Nebraska is able to move quickly in its search for a new head coach, but his primary focus is finding the right fit.

“I am confident there will be strong interest from the coaching community about the opportunity to lead our men’s basketball program,” Moos said. “We are fully committed to providing the necessary resources to position our basketball program for success on the conference and national level. I expect to find a head coach who will elevate Nebraska basketball to new heights.”

Statement from Coach Tim Miles:

“Thank you to the University of Nebraska for a remarkable journey. It was a great honor to represent this University the past seven years. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish during my tenure, most notably developing relationships with so many fantastic people associated with the Huskers.

“A special thank you and deep gratitude to our players and parents who have been with us and supported us over the years. Thanks to our coaches, legends, alumni and to all of the support staff who interact with our program on a daily basis and made the experience one I will always cherish.

“To the fans, students and supporters who make Pinnacle Bank Arena such an incredible venue, much respect and thank you as well.

“My family will always be cheering for the Huskers and look forward to seeing #Nebrasketball make history in the near future. GBR!”

Tim Miles