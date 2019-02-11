BREAKING: Husker RB Washington Facing ‘Revenge Porn’ Charges In California

University of Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is accused of keeping and sending an explicit video of his ex-girlfriend’s reported sexual assault, and is now facing charges in California, according to the NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.

NBC Bay Area first reported the story on Monday citing court records. Washington is a San Jose native and went to school at The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale.

According to the report, Washington did not record the video and was not a part of the alleged sexual assault. Washington is accused of keeping the video on his phone, and sending it to the victim last March, with the message “Remember this hoe.”

The video reportedly is of the teenager being sexually assaulted.

Washington is facing criminal charges under the state’s “revenge porn” law. The video was reportedly taken in 2016 when the female was 15. Washington is also being charged with distribution of child pornography because of the victim’s age.

