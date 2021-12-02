BREAKING: Husker Quarterback Adrian Martinez To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Nebraska football will have a new starting quarterback next fall, after four-year starter Adrian Martinez announced Thursday on Twitter that he’s leaving the program and will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Martinez has several records at Nebraska, including 10, 792 yards of total offense, but in four seasons he went 15-23 in wins and losses and never made it to a bowl game.
The search begins for the next starting quarterback at Nebraska, which could include third-year sophomore Logan Smothers, who made his first career start against Iowa and completed 16 of 22 passes for 199 yards and ran 24 times for 64 more. Freshman Heinrich Haarberg, walk-on Matt Masker and incoming recruit Richard Torres are other options.
The transfer portal could also be an active spot to look for another experienced quarterback that may have played elsewhere in 2021.