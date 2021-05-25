      Weather Alert

BOYS STATE GOLF: Pius X Has Team Lead In Class A Entering Final Day of Competition

May 25, 2021 @ 6:09pm

NORFOLK–(KFOR May 25)–Lincoln Pius X was the team leader on Tuesday after the first round of the NSAA Class A Boys State Golf Meet at the Norfolk Country Club.  Three Pius X golfers, Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg are tied for second, each shooting a 70 to be at -2. Lincoln East’s Will Topolski was tied for 5th. Final round of action is Wednesday.

Click the links below to see the individual and team standings for each class.

Class A Team/Individual Scoring

Class B Team/Individual Scoring

Class C Team/Individual Scoring

Class D Team/Individual Scoring