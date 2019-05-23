BOYS STATE GOLF: Norfolk’s Kluver Wins Individual Title, But Creighton Prep Claims Class A Team Honors

Norfolk golfer and University of Kansas recruit Luke Kluver became the first three-time Class A individual champion at the Class A state golf meet at the Norfolk Country Club on Wednesday.

Kluver shot a 74 to finish 2-over to claim his third individual title in four years.  He was runner-up in 2017.

Norfolk, though, was unable to repeat as Class A team champion.  The Panthers finished third behind runner-up Lincoln Southeast and ahead of Lincoln Pius X in the final team standings.  Creighton Prep won the Class A team title.

Final Individual/Team Results.

Class A

Class B 

Class C

Class D

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Earns First Round Win Over Minnesota In Big Ten Tourney NSAA State Track Meet Features Team Titles From Southwest, Lutheran SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Smith Achieves Milestone, Lincoln Wins Series Over Sioux City Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket Released Former Husker Wrestler Green Qualifies for Final X: Lincoln HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: France’s Ouedraogo Signs With Nebraska