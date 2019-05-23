BOYS STATE GOLF: Norfolk’s Kluver Wins Individual Title, But Creighton Prep Claims Class A Team Honors

Norfolk golfer and University of Kansas recruit Luke Kluver became the first three-time Class A individual champion at the Class A state golf meet at the Norfolk Country Club on Wednesday.

Kluver shot a 74 to finish 2-over to claim his third individual title in four years. He was runner-up in 2017.

Norfolk, though, was unable to repeat as Class A team champion. The Panthers finished third behind runner-up Lincoln Southeast and ahead of Lincoln Pius X in the final team standings. Creighton Prep won the Class A team title.

