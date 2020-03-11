Boys State Basketball Radio Schedule For Thursday
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 11)-The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the 2020 NSAA Boys State Basketball Championships will proceed as scheduled, but with limited fan attendance.
Members of the media with NSAA issued credentials will still be allowed entry at all venues. The following Thursday games will be covered by KFOR and its sister station ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM:
- 9 a.m.-Class B-Norris vs. Omaha Skutt on ESPN
- 10:45 a.m.-Class B-Wahoo vs Elkhorn Mt. Michael on ESPN
- 2 p.m.-Class C1-Auburn vs Ashland-Greenwood on ESPN
- 2 p.m.-Class C2-Palmyra vs. Grand Island Central Catholic on KFOR
- 3:45 p.m.-Class C1-Lincoln Christian vs. Wayne on ESPN
- 8:45 p.m.-Class D2-Parkview Christian vs. Loomis on KFOR
