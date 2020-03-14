BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: FCSH Ends Parkview’s Bid For D2 Title Game
LINCOLN –(KLMS Mar. 13)–Class D2 top-seed Falls City Sacred Heart utilized a 2-3 zone to shut down Parkview Christian’s offensive attack to earn a 63-41 victory in the semifinals Friday afternoon in the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Sacred Heart will play Humphrey St. Francis in Saturday’s 4:30pm Class D2 state championship game.
The Irish (28-1) overcame an early deficit, after Parkview Christian jumped out to a 10-7 start, off three-pointers from Jamie Juncal. Sacred Heart took control in the second quarter when Tyler Witt scored 13 of his 15 points, while limiting the Patriots to seven points. The Irish led 31-17 at halftime.
Sacred Heart continued to stifle Parkview Christian, allowing just four points in the third quarter and rolled to victory in the fourth quarter.
Jarrot Simon and Jacob Hoy each scored 13 points, while Jamie Stice added 11 to help the Irish in the win.
Parkview Christian (20-8), who averaged around 60 points a game during the season, but peaked with 96 in one game this season, was limited to 21 points over the final three quarters. Jalen Curry had 13 points, while Juncal added 11 and Logan Page had 10 for the Patriots.