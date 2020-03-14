BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Auburn Defeats Christian In C1 Semifinal
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 13)–Auburn is back in the Class C1 state championship game for a second straight season, after Cam Binder scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs in a 49-37 win over Lincoln Christian Friday morning in the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs, who have won 35 consecutive games, will face Ogallala in Saturday’s 11am C1 championship. The Crusaders will play for third place at 3pm Saturday against Hastings Adams Central.
While Christian led 5-4 after the first quarter, Auburn took control by outscoring the Crusaders 14-5 in the second quarter with the Bulldogs taking an 18-10 lead at halftime.
During the third quarter, Binder nailed back-to-back three pointers that gave Auburn a 10-point advantage, before the Crusaders trimmed it to three, when Drew Beukelman scored off a steal. Binder and Daniel Frary helped Auburn take a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter, when Binder connected on two free throws and Frary stole an inbounds pass and scored.
The Bulldogs (28-0) took advantage of hitting their free throws, by converting on 15 of 16 attempts. Binder finished a perfect 10-for-10.
Josh Lambert added 12 points to help Auburn in the win.
Senior Justin Bubak led Lincoln Christian (22-5) with 15 points.