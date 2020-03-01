Boys District Basketball Scores From Saturday
District Basketball
Boys
A1 Semifinal
Bellevue West 75, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southeast 64, North Platte 42
A2 Semifinal
Millard North 69, Lincoln Southwest 50
Kearney 62, Columbus 23
A3 Semifinal
Omaha Central 70, Elkhorn South 57
Gretna 46, Lincoln North Star 42
A4 Semifinal
Omaha Westside 72, Omaha North 66
Papillion-LaVista 55, Millard South 43
A5 Semifinal
Lincoln Northeast 54, Papillion-LaVista South 52
Elkhorn 40, Millard West 39
A6 Semifinal
Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln East 55
Grand Island 76, Bellevue East 71, OT
A7 Semifinal
Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Burke 41
Omaha South 81, Omaha Benson 76, 3OT
B1 Championship
Omaha Skutt 72, Aurora 58
B2 Championship
Hastings 38, Crete 26
B3 Championship
Scottsbluff 63, Waverly 61, OT
B4 Championship
Wahoo 70, Platteview 55
B5 Championship
Alliance 66, Lexington 56
B6 Championship
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 72, Grand Island Northwest 49
B7 Championship
Omaha Roncalli 81, Beatrice 62
C1-3 Championship
Lincoln Christian 57, Fort Calhoun 45