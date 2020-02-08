BOYS BASKETBALL: Williams’ 44 Points Is New School Record, As North Star Defeats Northeast
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln North Star’s Donovan Williams continues to demonstrate why he’s the top recruit in Nebraska this season.
The 6-5 senior scored 44 points, which broke a school-record of 43 he set two years ago, as the Class A No. 10 Navigators pulled away midway through the second quarter and earned a 73-53 victory over Lincoln Northeast at The Swamp on Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
The win gives North Star (13-5) the city championship, among the six LPS high schools.
Williams, after decommitting from Nebraska, is drawing interest from schools like Texas, Oklahoma State and, most recently, Kansas State. Bruce Weber, K-State’s head coach, was in attendance of Friday night’s game to see what type of player Williams could potentially be in his program.
When North Star led 19-14 after the first quarter, Williams had 11 points. Northeast, though, got as close as 26-21 before the Gators went on a 15-4 run to finish the first half and lead 41-25 at the break. Williams at halftime had 21 points.
Northeast (7-12), who dropped their fifth straight game, got a team-high 14 points from Carson Busch, 11 from Pierce Bazil and Jake Bard finished with 10 points.
Kwat Abdelkarim was the only other player in double-figures for North Star, finishing with 12 points in the game.