BOYS BASKETBALL: Williams’ 30 Helps North Star To Double-Digit Win At Southeast

Nebraska recruit Donovan Williams scored nine of his game-high 30 points in the second quarter, including a slam dunk on a back door cut to the basket, that helped Lincoln North Star to a 71-50 win over Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night at the Prasch Activities Center in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM.

Williams had 15 points at halftime and added 15 more before being pulled from the game early in the fourth quarter. The Gators also got 16 point performances each from Jared Lopez and sophomore guard Kwat Abdelkarim.

North Star (6-5) led 33-21 at the half, before they outscored Southeast in the third quarter 21-12 to take a 54-33 lead.

The Gators went on a 8-0 run in the first quarter to jump out to a 14-4 lead. It’s North Star’s fifth win in the past six games to move above .500. Southeast fell to 4-7 and was led by senior Michael Anderson’s 16 points, while Max Renn finished with 13 for the Knights in the losing effort.

Southeast is back in action Friday night, hosting Lincoln East at 7:30pm, which you can hear on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM, kfornow.com and the KFOR Mobile App.

Follow Jeff Motz on Twitter @JeffMotzKFOR to get score updates during each broadcast. Also follow KFOR @KFORRADIO.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL COVERAGE: Dreamer’s 21 Helps Sluggish East Hold Off Northeast.