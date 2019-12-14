BOYS BASKETBALL: Volin Blocks Shot In Upset Over Christian

LINCOLN–(KLMS Dec. 13)–There seems to be something unique about the boys basketball rivalry between Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian each year that brings extra meaning to the game.
Of course, there’s a common bond with their faith. But on the basketball court, it’s one game neither team wants to lose. Friday night’s game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM was no different and it came down to Luke Volin blocking a late shot attempt from Justin Bubak to give Lutheran a 54-53 victory before the home crowd.
With 5.6 seconds left in the game, Christian decided to set up a last second shot play for Bubak, who led all scorers with 25 points. The Crusaders, ranked No. 5 in Class C1, inbounded the ball to Bubak, who drove to the basket and went up for a shot in the lane, which was blocked by Volin right before the buzzer sounded.
Lutheran (2-1) got a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter from Kyle Luebbe that sparked a 10-0 Warrior run into the second quarter for a 24-14 lead. Then Bubak got hot and helped rally the Crusaders and scored 10 points in the quarter which helped Christian to a 32-29 halftime lead.
Lutheran regained momentum in the second half, when Volin and Josh Puelz combined for a 11 of the 16 points in the third quarter alone and the Warriors led 45-42 heading into the final frame.
Ashton Carlson, who added 10 points for Christian (2-1), hit a deep three-pointer from the high right wing with 3:19 to play for the Crusaders’ final lead of the game at 50-49. Volin later answered on a wide-open layup to give Lutheran control the rest of the game.
Puelz, who fouled out, led the Warriors with 13 points and Volin added 12.