BOYS BASKETBALL: Top-Ranked Pius X Grinds Out Win Over Southwest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–It can be lonely at the top, especially if you are undefeated.
Lincoln Pius X, with a bulls eye on them, found themselves a challenge Friday night with Lincoln Southwest, but managed to find a way to bounce back and stay perfect, with a 56-47 victory over the Silver Hawks at Southwest High school, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
The Thunderbolts had taken a couple of jabs, when Southwest struck quickly in the first quarter. Jared Bohrer hit a pair of three-pointers to give the Silver Hawks an 11-4 advantage, only to see that erased when a Pius X rally tied the game at 11. Southwest led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Pius X (10-0) went on a 10-0 run sparked by Sam Hoiberg and Kolbe Rada. The Thunderbolts had a 34-27 lead at halftime.
Neither team in the third quarter mustered much offense, but free throws and tough defense helped Pius X secure a win.
Rada scored 16 points, while Hoiberg finished with 13 points to help Pius X.
Bohrer also had 16 points to lead Southwest, while Ben Hunzeker finished with 10 points.