BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunderbolts Hold On By Skin Of Their Teeth To Edge Gators

In a game that was mostly separated by eight or nine points, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team found a way to hold on late to beat Lincoln North Star Friday night.

The Thunderbolts got one of two free throws from senior Charlie Easley with 3.7 seconds left in the game, then held on for a 66-65 victory over the Navigators at Bishop Flavin Gym.

After Easley’s made free throw, Pius X intercepted the inbounds pass, but was called for traveling with 0.8 seconds remaining. North Star went to junior guard and Nebraska basketball commit Donovan Williams, who had a chance to shoot, but missed the shot as time ran out.

North Star had tied the game at 65 with 25 seconds remaining before Easley was fouled.

Pius X led the entire game, leading 21-13 after the first quarter before the Navigators outscored the ‘Bolts 14-9 in the second quarter. Pius X had a 48-40 lead after three quarters before the ‘Gators stormed back by nailing three, three-pointers.

Easley led all scorers with 30 points for Pius X, who improved to 4-1 on the season, while teammate Kolbe Rada finished with 17 points, including a pair of threes during the pivotal fourth quarter.

Williams led North Star with 21 points and Josiah Allick chipped in 15 points in the loss.