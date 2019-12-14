BOYS BASKETBALL: Thunderbolts Bounce Back To Edge Knights

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–A late run from the Class A No. 8 ranked Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team capped off a rally against Lincoln Southeast on Friday night.
It was a 9-0 run in the final three minutes of the game that helped the Thunderbolts to rally back and beat the Knights 51-43 at Bishop Flavin Gym, in a game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
Junior guard Sam Hoiberg, who had a game-high 22 points, scored five points during that final run to help keep Pius X’s record in tact at 4-0. Defensively, the Thunderbolts held Southeast to 12 points in the second half.
The Knights, who fell to 2-1 on the season, had an 11-point lead in the first half and led by as much as 31-22 at halftime. Southeast was paced by Ajantae’ Hogan’s 15 points and Max Renn’s 14 points.
Senior all-stater Kolbe Rada hit a mid-range jump shot to spark the 9-0 fourth quarter run to pu Pius X up 44-43. Then Hoiberg hit a three and he and Rada each sank two free throws to seal the win.
Rada finished the game with 18 points.