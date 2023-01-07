BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest’s Rally Stuns Southeast

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–The rivalry between Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest extends beyond the football field to other sports, including boys basketball.

Friday night’s game at Southwest lived up to its billing, as the No. 9 Silver Hawks upset the No. 8 Knights 78-76 before a near capacity crowd at The Nest in a game heard on KFOR.

Southwest (6-3) trailed by as much as 16 points entering the fourth quarter before going on a 24-7 scoring run to finish the game. The Silver Hawks narrowed their deficit to 71-65 with five minutes to go in the game. Senior Rylan Smith hit a three-pointer with two minutes remaining that gave Southwest a 74-73 lead.

Southeast guard BJ Bradford quickly answered with his own three-pointer to put the Knights back in front 76-74.

A game-tying layup from Braden Frager set up for what would be Lukas Helms’ game-winning basket with 26 seconds remaining. Southeast’s Jake Hilkemann attempted a shot with less than seven seconds left that was blocked and Southwest got the ball to run out the clock that led to the Silver Hawk student section rushing the court to celebrate.

Frager led Southwest with 28 points, while Smith added 16 and Chuck Love had 11 points. Bradford and junior guard Taye Moore each had 15 points, while Bangot Dak scored 14 and Hilkemann added 13 points for Southeast, who dropped to 5-5.

Click on the links below to hear the podcast of the game.

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest Boys Basketball 1st Half

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest Boys Basketball 2nd Half