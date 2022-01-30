BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest Falls Short of Upsetting No. 4 Omaha Central
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 29)–Lincoln Southwest led No. 4 Omaha Central at times Saturday evening, but the Silver Hawks couldn’t recover from a late deficit and the Eagles came away with a 57-51 boys basketball victory in a game heard on KFOR.
Central jumped out to an early lead, before Southwest rallied back and used a 10-0 run to end the first half and take a 30-24 halftime lead over the Eagles.
Dawson, a Loyola-Chicago recruit, helped Central by scoring nine points in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Davis also helped by attacking the basket and hitting free-throws.
In the game, Dawson and Davis combined to score 43 of Central’s 57 points. Davis led the way with 24 points.
Southwest (10-6) got a team-high 10 points from 6-3 senior Ben Hunzeker.