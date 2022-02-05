BOYS BASKETBALL: Size and Quickness Help Lincoln Christian Earn 20-Point Win Over Norris
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 4)–Lincoln Christian used size and quickness Friday night to take charge right away over the Norris boys basketball team.
The Crusaders got a game-high 21 points from freshman Cohen Sand and 16 points from 7-0 senior center Easton Marshbanks to earn a 60-40 victory over the Titans at Lincoln Christian, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Christian (12-6) led 16-10 after the first quarter and after a Norris basket early in the second quarter, the Crusaders went on an 11-0 run. Ethan Berrier scored from close range, then Marshbanks scored off a putback from an Ethan Hollenback missed basket and after Marshbanks blocked a Cooper Hausmann shot, Sand scored in transition to put Christian ahead 22-12 with 5:16 left in the second quarter.
Marshbanks then scored underneath after a Norris turnover and Cobe Hansen added a three-pointer for a 27-12 lead for the Crusaders. The lead grew to 31-17 at halftime.
Christian’s lead grew to 46-27 after three quarters.
Luke Hovendick came off the bench to score 10 points for the Crusaders, including a pair of second half three-pointers.
Myles Hoehne finished with a team-high 13 points for Norris, who fell to 7-12. JT Behrends added 12 points in the losing effort for the Titans.
Click the link below to listen to the podcast of Friday’s game.
Norris boys basketball vs. Lincoln Christian-1st Half
Norris boys basketball vs. Lincoln Christian-2nd Half