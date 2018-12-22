BOYS BASKETBALL: Second Half Rally Lifts Rockets Past Tigers

FREMONT—Just when it looked like things were heading south for the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team, adjusting defensively and hitting free throws helped turn everything around.

The Rockets got a go-ahead basket midway through the fourth quarter that helped in a 51-47 victory over Fremont at the Al Bahe Gymnasium on Friday night, which aired on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM.

Northeast (2-5) took control of the game 44-42 with 5:31 remaining, after Kobe Schejbal hit a three-pointer from the right side of the court. Sophomore guard Pierce Bazil, who led the Rockets with 16 points, hit a pair of free throws, then after a Fremont basket, junior guard Jake Bard hit two more free throws as part of his 10-point performance that saw Northeast maintain a 48-44 lead.

Carson Busch sank two more free throws for Northeast with 21.3 left to increase their lead to six. Then Fremont answered with a three-point play from Dillon Dix. Busch was fouled again and nailed one of two free throws with 15.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Northeast was down as much as 15 points in the first half and trailed 29-15 late in the second quarter when they went on a 7-0 run to finish the half, capped by Zach Moerer’s three-pointer at the buzzer.

Caden Curry led all scorers with 19 points for 0-7 Fremont, including five, three-pointers.