BOYS BASKETBALL: Rockets Edge Eagles in Thursday Night Tilt

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–After giving up an 11-point lead in the third quarter, the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team didn’t collapse under pressure to Omaha Central’s aggressive defense.

The Rockets counted on 17 points from Christian Winn, including a late basket with 10 seconds remaining in the game, to earn a 51-47 victory over the Eagles Thursday night at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.

Northeast (12-8) trailed twice in the first quarter and led the rest of the way. A 9-2 second quarter run, capped by a three-pointer from Winn gave the Rockets a 30-22 halftime lead. The Northeast lead increased to 35-24 in the third quarter, but Central went on a 13-2 run that included a basket from center Devin Holman to tie the game at 37.

Northeast responded with back to back baskets to end the third quarter, including a transition layup from Winn that increased the Rockets’ lead to 41-37.

Central (11-8) used the transition game to cut the deficit down to two on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter. Northeast led 49-47 with 1:07 left after 6-7 senior forward Porter Bazil hit a pair of free throws.

Junior Quin Weatherholt added 10 points in the Northeast win. Awir Mamer led Central with 16 points, while Holman added 12 and Junior Booth finished with 10 for the Eagles.

Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.

Omaha Central at Lincoln Northeast boys basketball 1st Half

Omaha Central at Lincoln Northeast boys basketball 2nd Half