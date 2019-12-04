BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln East

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–KFOR Sports will be previewing some of the area boys and girls basketball teams, as the season begins Thursday, Dec. 5. Our first look features the Lincoln East boys basketball team, who plays Lincoln Southeast on Thursday, which you can hear on KFOR.
Lincoln East Spartans
Head Coach: Jeff Campbell (7th Year)
Career Record: 101-47
2018-19 Record: 18-6 District Runner-Up
Returning Starters/Letterwinners: Carter Glenn, 5-9, jr., guard; Jett Janssen, 6-4, sr., center, Eli Wirth, 5-10, jr., guard.
Others to watch: Tayvione Bluford Jones, 5-7, sr., guard; Tyler Brown, 6-2, sr., guard; Pal Dak, 6-2, sr., guard; Luke Spethman, 5-9, sr., guard; Evan Spring, 6-4, sr., forward; Quinton Adams, 6-2, jr., guard/forward; Trevor Henrickson, 6-4, jr., forward/center; Quinten Hupp, 6-0, soph., guard; Brayden McPhail, 5-8, soph., guard.
Season Outlook: East will go through a lot of change this season, with only two returning starters, but there is hope the Spartans can make continued improvement during the course of the year.