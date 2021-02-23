BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Among Top Seeds In District Tournament Pairings
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–Lincoln Pius X is the No. 4 overall seed in the boys basketball district tournament pairings that were released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Tuesday.
The Thunderbolts are the No. 1 seed in the A-4 bracket and will host Omaha South on Saturday in the semifinal. The other half of the bracket features Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast. Meanwhile, Lincoln Northeast (ranked ninth in the point standings) will be a No. 2 seed in the A-6 tournament, which has Papillion-LaVista as its No. 1 seed. The Rockets will host Millard South on Saturday, with the winner playing the winner between Papillion-LaVista and Bellevue East in Monday night’s 7pm district championship game.
The overall No. 1 seed Bellevue West will play the Friday winner between Columbus and Fremont in the A-1 semifinal Saturday evening, while No. 2 seed Lincoln North Star will host No. 3 North Platte in the other semifinal Saturday at 3pm.
In District A-2, Millard South is the No. 1 seed and will play in the semifinals Saturday against the Friday winner between Norfolk and Lincoln High. Omaha Central is the top-seed in A-5 and will play Omaha Burke on Saturday and the winner to face the winner of the Lincoln Southwest and Papillion-LaVista South game in Monday night’s district championship.
For now, KFOR plans to bring you the Millard South/Lincoln Northeast semifinal game in A-6 on Saturday with a tip off time to be announced. ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM is planning to bring you the East/Southeast semifinal in A-4 on Saturday. Schedule will be confirmed by late in the week.
Click the link below to see the Class A boys district pairings.
Boys Basketball Class A District Pairings