BOYS BASKETBALL: Parkview Christian Manages to Win Handily Against Cedar Bluffs Without Starters

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–Class D2 top-ranked Parkview Christian has been a dominant team for most of the boys basketball season, enough that none of the starters suited up Thursday night against a three-win Cedar Bluffs ballclub and the reserves were able to get quality playing time.

However, the game early on looked to be competitive. Parkview Christian managed to break away from a one-possession lead in the second quarter to race past Cedar Bluffs 66-20 at Parkview in a game heard on KFOR.

The Patriots (16-3) led by eight after the first quarter but the Wildcats got an early second quarter boost from guard Layne Willis to cut the deficit down to 16-13. Parkview Christian relied on a full court press and then sprinted out to a 13-2 run the rest of the first half to take a 29-15 lead.

The run for the Patriots ended up being a 33-2 run through the end of the third quarter, as Cedar Bluffs didn’t score a field goal until about 3:20 left in the ball game, when guard Mason Christensen completed a three-point play. Christensen would score again later for the only other field goal in the second half for the Wildcats, who dropped to 3-13 on the season.

Reserves Deshaun McGinnis, Tierrian Scott and Judah Sundermann each scored in double-figures in the game for Parkview Christian. McGinnis wound up with a game-high 23 points, Scott with 17 points and Sundermann with 15.

Willis, who fouled out of the game, and Christensen each led Cedar Bluffs with eight points.

Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.

Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian boys basketball 1st Half

Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian boys basketball 2nd Half