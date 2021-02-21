BOYS BASKETBALL: Papio’s Lindenmeyer Scores 27 In Victory Over Southwest
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 20)–Papillion-LaVista’s boys basketball team has five players averaging or close to averaging double-figures in scoring, but junior Luke Lindenmeyer took control on Saturday afternoon by scoring a game-high 27 points in leading the Monarchs to a 64-51 win over Lincoln Southwest, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Lindenmeyer, a 6-4 junior, made 9-of-14 shots from the field and hit all eight of his free-throw attempts. As a team, Papillion-LaVista was 23-of-46 from the field for 50%, while hitting all 11 free throw tries.
The Monarchs (15-6) led 18-13 after the first quarter, thanks in part to 6-6 junior forward Kyle Ingwerson’s seven points. He finished with 16 points. Papillion-LaVista led 34-25 at halftime and led by as much as 13 points early in the third quarter, before Southwest started to rally back late in the game.
Southwest sophomore Rylan Smith hit a free-throw with 4:54 left in the game to pull the Silver Hawks to within six, 55-49. Papillion-LaVista stalled on the next possession and waited almost a minute before Joey Hylok drove in for a layup and was fouled, leading to a three-point play and a 58-49 advantage.
Lindenmeyer later converted on a three-point play of his own with 2:37 left to extend the Monarch lead to 61-49 and later held on for the victory.
Smith led 7-10 Southwest with 13 points and 6-5 senior center Tyler Sellentin added 10 points in the loss.