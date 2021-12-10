BOYS BASKETBALL: Omaha South Rallies To Beat No. 5 Lincoln Pius X
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–Utilizing a press and being aggressive helped Omaha South come away with a 67-55 boys basketball victory over Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X, in a game heard on KFOR Thursday night.
The Packers’ press forced turnovers that resulted in points scored. In the half-court set, South was able to work through screens and force turnovers. Jacob Martin scored 18 points to lead to the Packers, who improved to 2-1 overall.
Pius X (2-1) led 34-29 at one point, but the pressure in Omaha South’s defense became stifling at times. The Thunderbolts’ size in the middle didn’t phase the Packers too much.
North Dakota State commit Sam Hastreiter led Pius X with 15 points and his twin brother and South Dakota State recruit Jack Hastreiter added 14.
Pius X looks to regroup with a tough test at top-ranked Bellevue West on Saturday night.