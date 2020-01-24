BOYS BASKETBALL: Northeast’s Hot Shooting Cools Off Southwest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–The weather may have been cold, icy and snowy Thursday night, but inside Lincoln Southwest High School the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team went on a hot streak of shooting.
The Rockets countered with an 11-0 run early in the first quarter and never looked back while on their way to a 68-53 win over the Silver Hawks, in a game heard on KFOR.
Northeast (7-7) got baskets from Carson Busch, Connor Renard and Pierce Bazil during the initial run, after Southwest struck first on a 3-pointer from Nebraska Wesleyan commit Brayton Christensen. The lead stretched to 24-16 after the first quarter.
Southwest got as close as 26-20 in the second quarter, but Northeast maintained their distance and led 31-20 midway through the period after Reece Fuchs scored from close range.
Busch and Bazil each had 13 points in the first half, as the Rockets held a 43-32 lead at halftime. Busch led all scorers with 21 points and Bazil added 20. Renard, who got into early foul trouble, finished with 10 points and had three blocks for Northeast.
Eleven players scored for Southwest, but no one in double-figures. Ben Hunzeker led the Silver Hawks with eight points.