BOYS BASKETBALL: Northeast Relies On Defense, Three-Point Shooting To Beat Columbus
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 10)–Lincoln Northeast improved to 3-0 on the season, as the Rockets had four players score in double-figures to earn a 63-46 boys basketball victory over Columbus on Friday night at the Ed Johnson Gym.
Northeast was led by Christian Winn’s 15 points, while G Gatnoor added 14, Zander Beard chipped in 11 and Carlos Valdez finished with 10 points in the win. The Rockets jumped out ahead first, but the Discoverers managed to have brief control in the first quarter at 7-6. Northeast responded with a 10-0 run to take a 16-7 lead into the second quarter.
Winn, Beard and Gatnoor got the Rockets going from beyond the arc in the second quarter, which saw Northeast take a 26-13 lead at halftime. Columbus came out shooting in the second half, where the Discoverers managed to cut the 13-point deficit down to six at 29-23, when Connor Martinez nailed a three-pointer.
Northeast got rolling again, outscoring Columbus 14-6 to take a 43-29 lead into the final quarter.
Columbus (1-2) was led by Sam Kwapnioski’s 13 points and Ashton LaPointe added 10 points in the loss.
Click the links below to listen to the podcast of the game or other games covered on KFOR.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus 1st Half
Lincoln Northeast vs. Columbus 2nd Half
High School Sports Podcast Page