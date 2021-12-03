BOYS BASKETBALL: Northeast Blasts Past South Sioux City In Season Opener Thursday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–The only time the South Sioux City boys basketball team had a lead on Lincoln Northeast Thursday night, was about two minutes into the game when guard Richard Stewart scored on a reverse layup.
The Rockets took control after that, off of four straight baskets that saw a 10-point first quarter lead grow to a 78-46 victory over the Cardinals at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.
Northeast (1-0) took an 18-8 lead heading into the second quarter, behind Porter Bazil’s seven points. He finished with 13 points. The Rockets saw their lead grow to 37-21 at halftime, as Christian Winn and G Gatnoor combined to score 20 first half points. Winn finished with 12 points and Gatnoor added 11.
Carlos Valdez, a 6-3 senior forward, earned the scoring honors for Northeast with a game-high 16 points, 12 of those points coming in the second half, six in the third quarter with the Rockets distancing themselves with a 59-32 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Carsten Calvillo was South Sioux City’s top scorer, finishing with eight points.
To listen back to Thursday night’s game, click the link below or the direct links.
Lincoln Northeast vs South Sioux City Boys Basketball First Half
Lincoln Northeast vs South Sioux City Boys Basketball Second Half
High School Sports Podcast Page