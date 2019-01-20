BOYS BASKETBALL: Northeast Beats Southeast For Second Consecutive Win

For the second time in three days, the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team earned a win over a city team and first home victory in two seasons.

The Rockets, coming off a 58-56 win at Lincoln Southwest on Thursday, held off Lincoln Southeast’s third quarter rally and beat the Knights 60-51 on Saturday night at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on ESPN 101.5FM/1480AM.

Northeast (4-11), which had not won a home game since the 2016-17 season, raced out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter by going on an 8-0 run. Southeast (4-10), though, kept chipping away at the deficit and got as close as 32-28 at halftime.

The Knights took control briefly with 3:52 left in the third quarter when McGinness Schneider hit a basket to give Southeast a 38-36 lead.

Northeast bounced back, scoring six straight points from 6-7 junior Reece Fuchs, then senior Tobin Vocasek connected on a layup off an assist from 5-8 junior guard Jake Bard, then 5-11 sophomore guard Pierce Bazil scored a basket as part of his game-high 16 points to put the Rockets up 42-38 after three quarters.

Southeast had a quick spurt, when Jayden Hunt went full length of the court and scored to tie the game at 46 with 5:11 to play. Then Northeast bounced back with a 9-0 run, sparked by a Bard three-pointer.

Bazil hit a short-range baseline shot, drawing a foul. Then 6-6 sophomore Connor Renard scored on back-to-back possessions off passes from Bard and Vocasek to boost the Rocket lead to 55-45 with 1:36 left.

Vocasek finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Bard had 10 points to help Northeast in the win.

Southeast was led by sophomore Ajantae Hogan’s 15 points and Hunt added 10 points.

