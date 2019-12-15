BOYS BASKETBALL: North Star Rallies Back To Beat Elkhorn South In OT

LINCOLN–(KLMS Dec. 14)–Lincoln North Star’s boys basketball team managed only six points in the second quarter, but changed things up at halftime and came out with a different approach in the second half.
The Navigators counted on 23 free throws and came away with a 69-65 overtime win over Elkhorn South Saturday evening at the Swamp, in a game you heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
Junior guard Kwat Abdelkarim scored 22 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, 14 of which came from the free-throw line. Seven more free throws from Jared Lopez and a three-pointer from Logan Edwards gave North Star their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.
Elkhorn South tied the game with a minute left on a three-pointer from Max Mosser, but North Star responded with a layup from Abdelkarim to go back up by two. The Storm then countered with six seconds left in regulation when Zach LaFave scored the game-tying layup to force overtime.
The Gators (4-0) took control in overtime, leading by as much as seven before holding on for the four-point win.
Elkhorn South drops to 1-3.