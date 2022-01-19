BOYS BASKETBALL: Norris Rallies Back From Early Deficit To Beat York
FIRTH–(KLMS Jan. 18)–After trailing 11-8 in the first quarter, the Norris boys basketball team found a spark in the second quarter and held on late by hitting free throws.
The Titans withstood a 23-point effort from Garrett Ivey to hold on and beat the Dukes 50-45 Tuesday night at Norris in a game heard on KLMS ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
Down 16-8 early in the second quarter, Norris rallied back in the by outscoring York 15-6 the rest of the period, mainly behind eight points from Myles Hoehne, and the Titans led 23-22.
Norris (6-7) got a big boost in the third quarter behind three-point shooting from freshman guard Barret Boesiger. He sank a pair of threes in back to back possessions for a 36-30 lead with 1:45 left in the period. York closed the gap to 36-34, but Boesiger was fouled in the act of shooting from three-point range with 3.9 seconds remaining and hit all three free-throw attempts to give the Titans a 39-34 advantage.
The Dukes (7-7) tied the game at 41 with 6:05 remaining in the game, before nearly two minutes went by before either team scored. JT Behrends hit a pair of free throws to put Norris back in front. York had a chance to tie or take control in the final seconds of the game, but turning the ball over. Hoehne hit two free throws to seal the win.
Ivey’s 23-points for York were a game-high, while Boesiger led Norris with 16 points. Hoehne and 6-4 junior center Wyatt Wubbels each added 10 points in the Titan victory.
Click the links below to listen back to the game via podcast.
York vs. Norris boys basketball 1st Half 1-18-22
York vs. Norris boys basketball 2nd Half 1-18-22