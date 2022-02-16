BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 7 Pius X Pulls Away Late To Beat Southeast
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–Jack and Sam Hastreiter and Jared Bohrer combined to score 38 points to lead the No. 7 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team to a 50-39 victory over Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday night at Bishop Flavin Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.
Jack Hastreiter led all scorers with 15 points and jump-started the Pius X attack with a two-hand dunk in the first quarter to stop an early 6-0 Southeast run. The Thunderbolts bounced back to tie the game at eight apiece heading into the second quarter, while in the midst of a 10-0 run that saw Pius X extend the lead to 14-8.
The Thunderbolts (15-7) withstood a Southeast comeback late in the first half, even as guard Taye Moore hit a buzzer-beating layup for the Knights and cut the Pius X lead to 22-19.
Southeast would get another buzzer-beating shot at the end of the third quarter, as Jackson Martin hit a mid-range baseline jumper from the right side to pull the Knights to within seven, 36-29.
Southeast (10-11) surged back in the fourth quarter off steals and baskets from Moore and guard Mari Shumaker. Martin hit another jump shot with 2:43 to play to cut the deficit to 43-38. Pius X buckled down on defense and senior guard Jared Bohrer was 6-for-6 at the free throw line to help the ‘Bolts pull away and earn the victory.
Bohrer finished with 10 points, while Sam Hastreiter added 13 in the Pius X win.
Moore was the top scorer for Southeast, finishing with nine points.
Click the links below to listen back to the game via podcast.
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X boys basketball 1st Half
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X boys basketball 2nd Half