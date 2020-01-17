BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 5 Bellevue West Upsets Top-Ranked Pius X

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–Class A top-ranked Lincoln Pius X has survived four tests against top ten teams this boys basketball season, but another top ten opponent had spoiled a win streak and undefeated record accumulated by the Thunderbolts.
No. 5 Bellevue West took charge in the fourth quarter and defeated Pius X 74-56 before a near capacity crowd at Bishop Flavin Gym on Thursday night, in a game heard on KFOR.
The Thunderbirds improved to 8-2 and ended the Thunderbolts’ 22-win streak.
Much of the damage done by Bellevue West came from the duo of 6-4 senior Louis and 6-6 junior Frankie Fidler. Louis Fidler scored 23 points, while Frankie Fidler finished with 19 points.
Bellevue West led 50-49 as time was running out in the third quarter, when Frankie Fidler hit a three-pointer to put the Thunderbirds up 53-49 entering the fourth quarter.
Six straight points from Bellevue West junior and Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn, who scored on back-to-back layups, and senior Trey Hepburn. The Thunderbirds got five dunks on fastbreaks in the final quarter to pull away. Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points in the win.
Pius X (11-1) traded leads with Bellevue West in the first three quarters of the game. The ‘Bolts trailed 14-13 after one and the game was tied at 32 at halftime.
Senior guard Kolbe Rada led the Thunderbolts in the loss with 24 points.