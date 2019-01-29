BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 1 Pius X Survives Skutt Comeback In Overtime

Class B No. 1 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team survived a 31-point rally in the fourth quarter from Omaha Skutt and held on late in overtime to beat the Skyhawks 73-70 on Monday night at Bishop Flavin Gym, which was heard on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

The Thunderbolts (16-1) led 45-29 to start the fourth quarter when Skutt came out with a full court press and help offensively from Tyson Gordon and TJ Skradski.  Gordon scored 16 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, while Skradski scored 12 of his 18 points, including the game-tying basket to force overtime.

Pius X took command right away in the extra period, where Kyle Kluthe connected on a three-pointer.  Then Gordon scored a layup for Skutt, before Pius X got two free throws from Mitch Sebek and a layup from Austin Jablonski to put the Thunderbolts up 67-62.

Jablonski scored 16 points in the game for Pius X, but the ‘Bolts were led by Kolbe Rada’s 23 points and top scorer Charlie Easley finished with 18 points.

No. 5 Skutt falls to 15-4 on the season.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

University Leaders Issue Statement Of Support For AD Moos After Online Rumors Lincoln Will Host National High School Rodeo Finals For Two More Years HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Falls On Buzzer Beater At Wisconsin HUSKER WRESTLING: No. 7 Nebraska Wins Dual Over No. 13 Illinois Nebraska Forward Isaac Copeland Out for Season HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Northwestern Holds On For Four-Point Win Over Nebraska