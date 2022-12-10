BOYS BASKETBALL: Mustangs Shutout Knights In OT to Secure Win

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–Two-time defending Class A boys state basketball champion Millard North managed to erase a 13-point deficit and came away with a ten-point overtime victory Friday night over Lincoln Southeast.

The Mustangs scored 10 unanswered points in the overtime frame to get a 50-40 victory over the Knights at the Prasch Center, in a game heard on KFOR.

Consider that Southeast took a 31-19 lead with under three minutes left in the first half off a three-point shot from junior guard Jake Hilkemann. Millard North (3-0) at that point managed to outscore the Knights the rest of the game 32-9, including a 12-4 third quarter.

Neal Mosser scored 23 points to lead the Mustangs, most of which came from going 11-for-11 at the free-throw line. Mosser also hit a running shot from the left side of the lane with 51 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 40 and eventually send it to overtime. Jacob Martin hit a pair of free-throws early in the overtime period to give the Mustangs their first lead since the final part of the third quarter.

Southeast (1-2) started the game by connecting on 13 of its first 19 shots from the field, but managed to go 3-of-21 the rest of the way. Hilkemann and Bangot Dak each scored 12 points to lead the Knights in the loss.

Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.

Millard North at Lincoln Southeast boys basketball-1st Half

Millard North at Lincoln Southeast boys basketball-2nd Half