BOYS BASKETBALL: Lincoln High Edges East In Early Season Thriller

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–A year removed from finishing with a 5-18 mark, the Lincoln High boys basketball team are off to a hot start.

The Links managed to get their fourth win in the first five games of the season on Thursday night by holding off Lincoln East 54-51 at Earl Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.

Lincoln High got a 25-point performance from Vincent Garrett, Jr., who also had 10 rebounds, in helping build up an early lead over East. Garrett had nine of his points in the first quarter and Lincoln High built up a 10-point lead, at 22-12, on 10-of-16 shooting.

The Links built up a 34-25 halftime lead before the third quarter saw a pair of technical fouls were assessed to the Spartans, one of which came after what may have been a missed goaltending call. East sprinted back on a 9-0 third quarter run and took control on a basket from senior guard Carter Tempelmeyer to give East a 42-41 lead early in the fourth quarter.

There were six lead changes between East and Lincoln High, but Garrett sank his fourth, three-pointer of the game with 3:13 remaining to put the Links up 48-46. With Lincoln High up by three in the final 10 seconds of the game, a game-tying three-point try from East senior forward Jared Townsley was blocked and the Links held on for the win.

The Spartans fall to 4-1 on the season.

Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.

Lincoln East at Lincoln High Boys Basketball 1st Half

Lincoln East at Lincoln High Boys Basketball 2nd Half