BOYS BASKETBALL: Late Three-Pointer Lifts Creighton Prep Past Lincoln East
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–Both Creighton Prep and Lincoln East boys basketball teams came away with two-point victories Thursday night in the Early Bird Tournament, coincidentally enough, the result in each game was the score 62-60 and both were on game-winning layups.
The Junior Jays and Spartans on Saturday night played another close contest and it came down to a Shawn Ramachandran three-pointer with one second left to give Class A No. 5 Prep a 54-41 win at the East Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.
The Junior Jays (2-0) called a timeout with 20 seconds to play to set up the final shot and with the team’s leading scorer in the game, Martel Evans (16 points), or UNO recruit Luke Jungers. East’s perimeter defense prevented Prep to consider those two options and Ramachandran stepped up from the left wing after receiving the pass and hit the game winning basket.
East (1-1) was led by Carter Tempelmeyer, who had a game-high 18 points. Tempelmeyer was the player who scored the game-winning layup Thursday night at Elkhorn South.