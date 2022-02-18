BOYS BASKETBALL: Late Free Throws Seal Win For Beatrice Over Waverly
WAVERLY–(KLMS Feb. 17)–Defending state champion and Class B No. 6 ranked Beatrice utilized their tempo Thursday night to stay a step ahead of Waverly, even while the Vikings were surging in the second half.
The Orangemen counted on late free-throws to earn a 44-41 victory over the Vikings in a boys basketball game heard on ESPN Lincoln. Both teams wrapped up their regular season schedules and now move on to Subdistrict play, which starts next week.
Beatrice’s (14-5) staple offense of spreading out and passing the ball took away Waverly’s chances to establish their up-tempo transition game. Shelton Crawford managed to take advantage of open shots against the Vikings’ zone defense. He scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the first half. Waverly cut the deficit to 9-7 at the end of the first quarter when AJ Heffelfinger hit a three-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer.
The Vikings (14-8) overcame a 6-0 Orangemen run in the second quarter to tie the game at 14, before Beatrice pulled away right before halftime to take a 20-18 lead.
Junior guard Preston Harms picked up the hot hand in the second half for Waverly, where he scored 11 of his team-high 13 points. Harms connected on a three-pointer to tie the game at 30 with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Beatrice started to have some difficulty on offense, when Waverly started to trap defensively.
Another Harms three-pointer in the fourth quarter tied the game at 35, but the Orangemen rattled off six-straight points to go up 41-35 with 3:01 to play. Harms connected on another three-pointer to pull Waverly to within three, but Beatrice reserve guard Dawson Loomis helped from the free-throw line late. Of the four free-throws he made, three of which sealed the victory for the Orangemen.
Heffelfinger added 10 points in the Viking loss.
