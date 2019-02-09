BOYS BASKETBALL: Late Free Throws Save No. 8 East Against LSW

Free throws paid off for the Class A No. 8 Lincoln East boys basketball team Friday night, especially after a late surge from Lincoln Southwest.

The Spartans counted on four free-throws from sophomore guard Carter Glenn for a 48-42 win over the Silver Hawks at the East Gym, which was heard on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

East (15-4) led 44-36, when Southwest senior guard Frazzie Wynn sank three free-throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt, before hitting a three-pointer to pull the Silver Hawks to within two of the Spartans with 45 seconds to play.

Southwest’s Cam Frederick missed a layup to tie, after he intercepted an East inbounds pass but Glenn ended up getting the ball and drawing a foul, where he sank two free throws. With 15 seconds left, Glenn was fouled again and hit both charity tosses to seal the win.

Southwest (7-12) tied the game at 13 at the end of the first quarter when 6-3 senior forward Caden McCormack took a three-quarters court shot that bounced off the backboard with 3 seconds left and guard TaeVyn Grixby grabbed the rebound and scored right before the buzzer.

But East sprinted out to a quick 9-0 run in the second quarter for a 22-13 lead, highlighted by Chang Deng’s three-pointer. The Spartans outscored the Silver Hawks 14-4 in the period to take a 27-17 halftime lead.

East’s 6-6 senior forward Wes Dreamer led all scorers with 13 points, while Glenn finished with 12 points.

McCormack was the top scorer for Southwest. The new Husker football walk-on signee led the Silver Hawks with 10 points.

ALSO READ: Boys Basketball: Millard North races past Northeast.

Follow Jeff Motz on Twitter: @JeffMotzKFOR