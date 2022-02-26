      Weather Alert

BOYS BASKETBALL: Last Second Shot Is Short For Links In District Loss To Panthers

Feb 26, 2022 @ 12:42am

LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 25)–Lincoln High had a chance to hit a game-winning shot with under five seconds remaining, but the Links couldn’t convert and fell 34-33 to Norfolk in the quarterfinal of the Boys A2 District Basketball tournament Friday night, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

Lincoln High called a timeout with 16 seconds remaining to set up a play for the final shot.  Elvis Nguyen inbounded the ball to Andrew Gaines, who turned the ball over and Norfolk’s Devon Bader was quickly fouled.  Bader missed the front-end of a one-and-one opportunity and the ball went out of bounds with 7.3 seconds left.

The Links called another timeout to set up another play for a final shot.  Gaines took the inbound pass and put up a shot in the lane with less than three seconds left that missed and Norfolk secured the rebound to hold on for the victory.

Lincoln High rallied back from a 18-15 halftime deficit and led 25-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Collin Nick led all scorers with 14 points for the Links, who finish the season at 5-18.  Norfolk got 10 points from senior guard Kamari Moore.

The Panthers move on to the A2 semifinal Monday night and face top-seed Bellevue West.

Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.

Norfolk at Lincoln High boys basketball 1st Half
Norfolk at Lincoln High boys basketball 2nd Half

