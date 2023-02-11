BOYS BASKETBALL: Johnson’s 35 Points Spark Kearney In Victory over Southeast

LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 10)–The best way to describe Ben Johnson’s performance on the basketball court Friday night at Lincoln Southeast …..a one-man wrecking crew.

The 6-4 Kearney High sophomore erupted for 23 of his game-high 35 points to lead the Bearcats in a fourth quarter comeback with a 70-66 victory over the Knights in boys basketball at the Prasch Center, a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

Johnson was a key factor in attacking the basket and grabbing rebounds, in helping the Bearcats stay within reach at halftime, down 37-30.

Kearney (15-6) trailed 51-46 entering the final quarter when the Bearcats got a quick 6-0 spark, off a three-pointer from Johnson and he later converted on a three-point play to put Kearney up 52-51. He scored 17 of Kearney’s 24 points in the final period. Southeast responded with a pair of baskets from 6-9 senior forward Bangot Dak and sophomore guard BJ Bradford to put the Knights back in control with a four-point lead.

A three-pointer from guard Karter Lee pulled Kearney back to within one and Johnson nailed two free throws with 3:12 left to give the Bearcats the lead for good at 56-55. Johnson added two more free throws with 2:42 remaining.

Southeast (12-9) down the stretch got eight free throws down the stretch from Dak and junior guard Taye Moore. Kearney forward Asher Endorf hit three of four free throws to put the Bearcats up 68-63. Then Dak hit a three-pointer with 17 seconds left to close the Knights’ deficit to one possession.

Johnson and Jack Dahlgren combined for 2-of-4 shooting from the free throw line in the final 16 seconds to close out the win for Kearney.

Southeast led by nine, 24-15, after the first quarter and by as much as 12 points early in the third quarter before the Bearcat rally. Lee and Endorf each added 12 points for Kearney and Dahlgren scored 10 points in the victory.

Dak led Southeast scorers with 21 points, while Moore finished with 16 points and Hilkemann added 12 points for the Knights.

Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.

Kearney at Lincoln Southeast Boys Basketball 1st Half

Kearney at Lincoln Southeast Boys Basketball 2nd Half