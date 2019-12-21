BOYS BASKETBALL: Hogan Shines In Southeast Win Over Southwest

LINCOLN–(KLMS Dec. 20)–Lincoln Southeast’s Ajantae Hogan continues to demonstrate how impressive of a player he is for the Knights.
He showed just how athletic he can be, by recording back to back monster slam dunks in the third quarter to help Southeast defeat Lincoln Southwest 64-41 at Southwest on Friday night, which was heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Hogan’s impressive plays came during a 21-point quarter for Southeast. He had an alley oop dunk, then on the next possession for the Knights, Hogan grabbed a rebound and slammed it through the hoop.
The Knights (3-2) flexed their muscle early, leading the Silver Hawks 19-6 after the first quarter. Southeast’s intensity on defense was too much for Southwest, who trailed 30-15 at halftime.
A 21-point performance in the third quarter from Southeast put the game out of reach.
Hogan led all scorers with 16 points, while sophomore Jake Appleget added 13, Max Renn finished with 11 and Taveon Thompson scored 10 points for the Knights.
Jared Bohrer led Southwest (1-3) with nine points.