BOYS BASKETBALL: Hogan Scores 24 Points To Lift Southeast Past North Star
LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 5)–Lincoln Southeast senior forward AJ Hogan bounced back Tuesday night from a rough outing in Saturday’s loss to Lincoln Pius X in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship to score 24 points, as the No. 7 Knights got a 59-29 victory in boys basketball over No. 9 Lincoln North Star in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
The 6-5 Hogan scored a game-high 24 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and added four assists and two steals to help Southeast in the win. In Saturday’s loss to Pius X, Hogan was held to just three points.
Against North Star Tuesday night, Hogan broke free for nine, first-quarter points. Senior guard McGinness Schneider added 17 points for the Knights.
Defensively, Southeast held North Star’s offense to only 2-of-18 shooting early in the game. The Navigators wound up shooting 12-of-41 for 29% in the game. North Star started the second half on a 10-4 run to get as close as 11 points. Southeast answered with a 27-8 run to finish the game.
North Star was led in scoring by 6-8 sophomore Brennon Clemmons, Jr., who finished with 10 points.