BOYS BASKETBALL: Hastings Pulls Away From Waverly In the Second Half
WAVERLY–(KFOR Feb. 13)–The only time the Waverly boys basketball team held an advantage over Class B No. 4 Hastings on Thursday night was an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Vikings kept it close, but the Tigers took control in the second half and held on for a 52-41 road win at Waverly High School, in a game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM.
Hastings (18-2) was scoreless in the first four minutes of the game, as Waverly got a three-point play from senior guard Noah Stoddard and a three-pointer from Andrew Heffelfinger. The Tigers answered by going on an 8-0 run, which saw an 8-8 tie after the first quarter.
Hastings continued the run, which turned out to be a 14-2 spurt in the second quarter. Baskets made by 6-5 forward Jake Schroeder and 6-9 center Haggan Hilgendorf helped the Tigers. Mike Boeve added a three-pointer late in the second quarter for Hastings, who led at halftime 21-15.
The Tigers took full control in the third quarter, distancing themselves on a Schroeder baseline drive for a dunk to put Hastings up 44-33.
Schroeder led all scorers with 15 points, while Hilgendorf and Connor Creech each added 13 points and Boeve finished with 11 in the Tigers’ win.
Heffelfinger led Waverly (9-9) with 13 points and Stoddard added 10.