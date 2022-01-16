BOYS BASKETBALL: Elkhorn South Holds On To Beat North Star In OT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–Elkhorn South got off to a 6-0 start in the overtime period before holding on for 64-61 victory over Lincoln North Star Saturday night in a boys basketball game heard on KFOR.
The Storm and Navigators were tied at 54 at the end of regulation. With Elkhorn South back in control, North Star got four-straight points from 6-8 junior center Brennon Clemmons, Jr. Later trailing 62-58, KG Gatwech hit a three-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining.
Alec Noonan, who scored 12 points in the game, then hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory before it tipped Gatwech’s three-point shot before the buzzer.
Chase Anderson led Elkhorn South with 14 points.
North Star’s 6-4 sophomore forward Jake Hilkemann led all scorers with 22 points.