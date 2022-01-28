BOYS BASKETBALL: East Edges Southeast In Intra-City Battle
LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 27)–Lincoln East used their transition game and defense when it mattered, then picked up another city boys basketball victory on Thursday night by defeating Lincoln Southeast 58-52 at the Prasch Center in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
The Spartans (9-5) had a three-point advantage in the fourth quarter, when Christian Melessa scored and Carter Templemeyer converted on a basket and free throw off a foul to go up 56-48.
Defensively, East went into a full court press and settled into a zone that continued to cause issues for Southeast. The Knights committed 20 turnovers in the game.
East led 15-13 after the first quarter before Southeast had a four-point spurt to begin the second quarter and led the Spartans 17-15 with 4:28 remaining. East regained the lead heading into halftime 24-23. The Knights in the first half shot 50% from three-point range on 4-of-8 shooting.
Templemeyer scored 17 points in the Spartan victory. Southeast was paced by Bangot Dak’s 12 points.