      Weather Alert

BOYS BASKETBALL: East Edges Southeast In Intra-City Battle

Jan 28, 2022 @ 9:22am

LINCOLN–(KLMS Jan. 27)–Lincoln East used their transition game and defense when it mattered, then picked up another city boys basketball victory on Thursday night by defeating Lincoln Southeast 58-52 at the Prasch Center in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

The Spartans (9-5) had a three-point advantage in the fourth quarter, when Christian Melessa scored and Carter Templemeyer converted on a basket and free throw off a foul to go up 56-48.

Defensively, East went into a full court press and settled into a zone that continued to cause issues for Southeast.  The Knights committed 20 turnovers in the game.

East led 15-13 after the first quarter before Southeast had a four-point spurt to begin the second quarter and led the Spartans 17-15 with 4:28 remaining.  East regained the lead heading into halftime 24-23.  The Knights in the first half shot 50% from three-point range on 4-of-8 shooting.

Templemeyer scored 17 points in the Spartan victory.  Southeast was paced by Bangot Dak’s 12 points.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On