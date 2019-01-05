BOYS BASKETBALL: Dreamer’s 21 Helps Sluggish East Hold Off Northeast

Wes Dreamer scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter and helped the 3rd-ranked Lincoln East boys basketball team to a 62-44 victory over Lincoln Northeast Friday night at the Ed Johnson Gym, in game that was heard on KFOR.

Dreamer was the only major offensive spark for the Spartans, who improved to 8-2, after they lost in double-overtime to Kearney on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

East, though, struggled to get any offensive flow early on.

The Spartans led 12-8 after the first quarter, but Northeast kept it close midway through the second quarter and got as close as one when Pierce Bazil hit a three-pointer with the Rockets trailing 19-18.

East got baskets from Dreamer and a three-pointer from reserve guard Eli Wirth that extended the lead to 28-20 at the half.

The Spartans pulled away in the third quarter and never looked back.

Junior center Jett Janssen added 10 points and 10 rebounds for East.

Carson Busch was the top scorer for Northeast (2-8) with nine points.